The Ludington City Council will have a second hearing of a water rate hike and consider adopting a hike as a part of its regularly scheduled meeting for 6:30 p.m. Monday via the video-conference application, Zoom.
The council had a first reading of the proposed increases of 7.5 percent for 2021 and another 7.5 percent in 2021. The city is seeking to increase the rates so it can handle infrastructure improvement and replacement. The increases are expected to raise an additional $269,000 each year, and it will reduce the use of fund balances as the city continues to meet investments in infrastructure as required by the state, according to a memo in the council packet.
The council will have a second reading on text changes to the zoning ordinance, including the addition of the ability to have mobile food vendors on private property in the downtown and surrounding areas as well as the motel-resort district.
The council will consider appointing John Henderson as the fire chief to succeed Jerry Funk, who is retiring Jan. 6, 2021.
A resolution of appreciation for Funk will be considered as a part of council business as well as for outgoing councilors Brandy Miller, Angela Serna and Joe Lenius.
The council is being asked by Community Development Director Heather Tykoski to have the city make Emily Pantere the certified grant administrator for the Lofts on Rowe project.
In a memo to the council, Tykoski stated the kind of project that Lofts on Rowe entails is similar to the Legacy Plaza at James Street in that worker interviews are required for all contractors on the job.
The city sought proposals, and it received three bids. One was from Pantere with 340 hours dedicated to the project at a cost of $85 per hour for a total cost of $28,900. Knepper Development of Sault Ste. Marie bid 294 hours at $65 per hour for a total of $23,086, and Revitalize LLC of Mason bid 284 hours at $80 per hour for $22,720.
The funds are not being paid by the city, but rather the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The council will also consider:
• Setting a public hearing for the city’s recreation plan for Jan. 11, 2021;
• Setting meeting dates for 2021 as well as make appointments to boards and committees;
• Approving the New Year’s Resolution Run 5K and placing the ice rink at the pavilion at Waterfront Park.