A second petition to recall Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer was filed Thursday at the Mason County Courthouse, according to County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
Like the previous recall attempt, Thursday’s petition was submitted by Scottville resident and former city commissioner Eric Thue.
It accuses Spencer of “violating procedures defined by the city charter that allow for public comment before general business.”
Thue is referring to a change in the number of public comment periods at city commission meetings. The change was enacted in 2021 and continued through March 2023. Spencer was in office during a bulk of that timeframe, with the exception of a month following the November 2022 election, when she was voted off the commission only to be reappointed in December and reinstated as mayor in January.
Thue alleges that Spencer “silenced the public from speaking until all business had been conducted.”
The Daily News attempted to contact Spencer for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.
A clarity hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12 in the Mason County Board of Commissioners’ room at the courthouse.
The purpose of the hearing is to determine whether the recall is “factual and of sufficient clarity” for Spencer to defend herself and for the issues outlined to be easily understandable to voters.
The election commission struck down Thue’s previous recall attempt on June 20, voting 2-1 to not accept the language of a petition accusing Spencer of “willfully violating the Scottville city charter — first by accepting an unlawful appointment to fill a vacancy in the city commission; second by later accepting unlawful appointments to mayor; third by violating the charter’s commission meeting procedures (regarding) hearings of the citizens, disenfranchising the public.”
The City of Scottville had let its 30-day window for filling a vacancy lapse due to a lack of a quorum in November, and Thue asserted that the city should have filled the seat Spencer was appointed to through a special election.
The election commission found that Spencer was not, in fact, an office-holder until after her reappointment, and, as a result, was not subject to recall.