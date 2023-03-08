The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider adding a second school resource officer as a part of an extensive agenda for its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Before the board considers two agreements, as well as hiring the officer and making budget adjustments for the position, Sheriff Kim Cole will deliver his annual report to the board.
Two separate agreements for a school resource officer will be before the county board, one each for Ludington Area Schools and Mason County Eastern. With Ludington Area Schools, one deputy will serve at Ludington Elementary School, according to the agreement, but will also be available to serve at other buildings and sites within the district. The deputy, when school is not in session, will have regular police officer duties. The cost to the school district is for $76,890 each year with the county taking on the balance of costs including equipment, vehicle, uniform, training and other expenses.
The agreement with LASD lasts three years, and it states it began on Jan. 1 and concludes on Dec. 31, 2025. After the initial three years, the agreement automatically renews each year after that.
The agreement with MCE is also three years, but it states it began on March 1 and concludes Feb. 28, 2026. The agreement also has the same automatic renewal clause. The cost for MCE’s share is $63,000, and the county will pay for balance of other costs such as equipment, vehicle and uniform, similar to LASD’s agreement.
With those agreements, the county will consider hiring a second school resource officer. This second resource officer would be funded by not only the county, but also by the two school districts and Pere Marquette Charter Township, according to the resolution. No other supporting material was in the board packet.