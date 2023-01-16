Two additional recall petitions were filed Tuesday, Jan. 10, with the Mason County Clerk, one each for Pere Marquette Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau and P.M. Township Treasurer Karie Bleau.
Tim Iteen, who filed the first petitions, also filed the second set targeting the pair. Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly said all four petitions will be taken up when the Mason County Election Commission meets at 9 a.m. Friday in the Commissioners Room at the Mason County Courthouse, 304 E. Ludington Ave.
The commission is composed of Probate Judge Jeff Nellis, Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz and Kelly. It will have two hearings, one for each of the Bleaus.
Iteen initially filed recall petitions on Jan. 5 seeking the recall of the Bleaus. Both Bleaus told the Daily News on Jan. 6 that they intend to defend themselves at the scheduled hearing.
Iteen said he filed the petition initially because of frustrations he has with Jerry Bleau as well as concerns raised by township staff and residents.
“The group I am representing is genuinely concerned about the manipulation that occurs with the township staff as well as to the township residents,” Iteen said Tuesday about the latest recall petitions. “The red flags that have been brought to the surface of Mrs. Bleau’s work performance is obviously on everyone’s radar.
“The group feels strongly that something needs to be done about what’s happening within the township leadership. The Bleaus also stated the first ones were too vague, so I wanted to make them clear.”
The new petition refers to a water and sewer billing error made by Karie Bleau and previously reported by the Daily News.
Karie Bleau told the Daily News on Tuesday that she should not be recalled because the error falls under administrative and not statutory duties.
“An elected official can only be recalled for their performance of their statutory duties — the water/sewer billing or administration are appointed duties, not statutory — so there is no basis for a recall for the reason stated on the second petition,” she said.
The Daily News did not receive a comment from Jerry Bleau by presstime.
The second petition for Jerry Bleau included language and allegations similar to those outlined in the first.
“Gerald Bleau has demonstrated a gross lack of leadership, unethical behavior and his actions have put the township in a vulnerable state of liability. Gerald Bleau has publicly asked voters to remove him from office if they believe he has not done a good job. This petition is to honor his request,” the second petition alleges.
“Gerald Bleau has shown a gross lack of leadership, demonstrated unethical business practices, repeatedly abuses his power and continues to put the township in a vulnerable state of liability,” the initial petition alleges.
The new language regarding Karie Bleau cites her work with billing from the water department.
“Karie Bleau has demonstrated the inability to accurately administer water billing for multiple accounts which is her responsibility. Her refusal to rectify these inaccuracies caused a loss in revenue in excess of $20,000,” the new petition alleges.
“Karie Bleau has shown concerning accounting practices and she creates a toxic working relationship that cost the township contracted vendors and campground visitors,” the original petition alleges.