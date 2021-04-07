The 4.5-mile stretch of U.S. 10 running from Washington Avenue to Stiles Road recently appeared in a three-year study by MoneyGeek as the top 10 most deadly road stretches in Michigan.
MoneyGeek analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Administration FARS (fatal accident reporting system) database using fatality data from 2017, 2018 and 2019, and 2019 was the latest data available in the system at the time.
The stretch of U.S. 10 in Ludington ranked eighth out of 10 with stretches of roads in Detroit, Flint and Grand Rapids taking the top three.
“U.S. 10 has always been a problem stretch of road for law enforcement and the motoring public,” said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole can’t quite put a reason as to why, though. It is a fairly flat, straight road with no curves or large hills. There are a lot of traffic egress points which creates problems, though, according to Cole.
“(The Michigan Department of Transportation) has been a wonderful partner for us in putting up the three digital speed signs,” said Cole.
One of the digital signs is outside of the zone cited by MoneyGeek, on westbound U.S. 10 and 31 just west of the U.S. 31 bypass outside Scottville. The other two — one westbound U.S. 10 and 31 west of Stiles Road and one eastbound U.S. 10 and 31 east of Dennis Road — are in the zone.
Cole said the week of March 22 through 29, deputies made 206 traffic stops on U.S. 10 and wrote 79 tickets with the highest speed at 94 mph.
“We are taking a very aggressive stance on U.S. 10,” Cole said. “As the sheriff, I would like to see people take more responsibility for their actions on U.S. 10. Every fatal and serious wreck we have had out there has been avoidable.”
Cole said the reason behind the accidents have either been alcohol-related, aggressive driving or distracted driving.
“We did have one medical emergency that resulted in a fatality,” he said.
The number of fatal accidents in Mason County during that three year stretch totaled 22, according to MoneyGeek and was confirmed by Sheriff Cole.
But the numbers of fatal accidents on that stretch of road totaled four in 2017 causing the death of five people. In 2018, there were two fatals in that stretch and two in 2019, according to Sheriff Cole.
In Detroit, the stretch of Gratiot Avenue between E. Grand Boulevard to 7 Mile Road is the most deadly five-mile stretch in the state. Even though the average traveling time is only eight minutes, there have been 11 fatal crashes on this road between 2017 and 2019.
In Grand Rapids, the stretch of 28th Street between Eastern Avenue SE and Bryon Center Avenue is third-most deadly. Out of the 74 fatal crashes Grand Rapids had from 2017 to 2019, nine of those occurred along this route with dozens of intersections, according to MoneyGeek.
Cole said the department just received two new LDAR speed measuring devices, it is like a hand held radar, according to Cole.
It is a laser instead of radar, and those have been very productive on U.S. 10. In fact, Cole said his deputies wrote 10 tickets on Monday using that device.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office, along with other emergency personnel, are continually looking at ways to provide its citizens with safe roadways.