SCOTTVILLE — While most of the world was at a lull during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas Doughty and wife Toni Biggs-Doughty, were hard at work renovating a Scottville storefront in preparation for the opening of their new business, North Branch Winery.
The 126 S. Main St. shop had a soft opening on July 5, and Thomas and Toni said it went well.
“We’ve had some locals and repeat customers already,” Toni said. “We’ve met some nice people from town, we’ve had people from out of state — Idaho, Indiana, Ohio — we’re getting to meet a lot of people, and things are going great.”
As far as they know, theirs is the first winery in the history of downtown Scottville. It’s a location where the couple sees nothing but potential.
“Financially and logistically it’s great,” Thomas said. “You’re on the highway, everyone comes through here, you’ve got two campgrounds, everybody going to Manistee and going to Traverse City, they seem to shop right through here…. Commercial-wise, it’s a busy little place, and there’s a lot of foot traffic.
“We feel we’re going to be fine here.”
The couple relocated to Michigan from Lake County, Indiana, in 2017. They’d built a home in Oceana County with the hopes of retiring there, but they made the move early because they just love the area that much.
The shop is named after the spot on the White River where they built their house — the north branch.
“Michigan is just beautiful. We like that there’s a lot of natural land and water. We thought it was gorgeous. We bought property up here because we were going to retire in Michigan, and we just decided to do it sooner.”
Thomas is a retired paramedic, firefighter and police officer, as well as a military veteran. Toni is a nurse, who still works full time in that field.
They’re self-taught vintners, and their passion for the craft started as a hobby.
“My husband and I used to come up and go to the wineries in Michigan. We live in Oceana County where it’s all orchards and farms. We started buying fruits and making wine at home,” Toni said. “We started with a 1-gallon jug. We waited months for our wine to clear, and we got five bottles of that.
“We started making bigger volumes, and we couldn’t drink it all, so we started giving it away to friends and family. Everyone loved it, and they wanted more.”
They enjoyed winemaking, and with the favorable response from their friends, they decided to pursue it in a professional capacity.
“We did a lot of research,” said Toni. “A lot of colleges and universities do a lot of studies about how to make wine.”
With time and practice, they honed their skills, continuing to receive positive feedback about their products. By the time they found the ideal spot, the pandemic was underway, so they had plenty of “down time” to get the business ready.
North Branch Winery offers unique flavors to for both wine connoisseurs and people who have yet to refine their palate.
“We had a local that came in and said, ‘I do not like wine,’ and he tried it, he liked all five of his tastings, and he came back the next day,” Toni said with a laugh.
They offer a little bit of everything: fruits, whites, reds, rosés and blends — “semi-sweet to light-dry,” Thomas said.
“We have a good mix. We have a bit of everything just so we can hit more people — strawberry-mango, pineapple, raspberry, we wanted to do something different than you’d get at a normal winery,” Toni said. “Everybody loves it.”
Everything is fermented and made on-site, with ingredients mostly purchased in Michigan.
North Branch Winery offers a few indoor seats at its bar, and an outdoor area in the back as well.
Thomas and Toni have purchased the next building over, 128 S. Main St., too, and they hope to expand their operation eventually to include more seating, some food and dining options and possibly a space for entertainment.
“We’re staying here,” Thomas said.
They hope to bring some vitality back to Scottville, too.
“We’re hoping to draw some business to Scottville. That’s one of our goals. We really like Scottville. It’s a really nice town. What we’re hoping to do is drum up enough interest that people bring business to town and kind of revitalizes it,” Toni said. “We’re just hoping we can revitalize Scottville and make it somewhere people want to come. If they’re passing through, or if they’re from town.”
North Branch Winery offers options including five 1-ounce tastings for $5; four 2-ounce flights for $8; wine by the glass for a $5, 5-ounce pour, as well as 10 varieties by the bottle or case.
The shop offers 10-percent discounts for veterans, and for full-case purchases.
North Branch’s hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
For more information, call (231) 631-8408, visit www.northbranchwinery.com, or follow North Branch Winery on Facebook.