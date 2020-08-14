Weather conditions were near perfect for Thursday’s ice cream social hosted by the Ludington Senior Center.
Center employees and volunteers scooped up sundae options for the event.
The drive-up ice cream social sponsored by House of Flavors was a fundraising opportunity for the center, according to Vickie Collins, director of center.
“We have not been able to do a whole lot of activities at the center,” she said. “We did this to let people know that we are still here (and) we are still open to help people. We just can’t do the activities.”
Collins said she had a number of volunteers helping out as well as the Ludington Police Department helping take money and handing out ice cream sundaes.
“This has just been a riot. We had people lined up at 12:30, we didn’t open until 1 p.m.,” Collins said. “Barry Neal, owner of House of Flavors, donated all the ice cream and ice cream scoops for the event.”
Since the senior center has not been able to provide activities for area seniors the donation stream has been down. The center usually receives funds from activities like yoga and Zumba classes and donations are usually made when senior center employees provide services like tax preparation.
Collins said this activity will help the center get through to the end of the year and cover some costs at the center.
“This (ice cream social) is also a great way to have fun with the community,” she said. “We could ask for a better day.”
People will be able to choose from four sundae options.
• Senior Scoop: vanilla ice cream, blueberry sauce, whip cream and topped with blueberries;
• Zumba Zebra: vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whip cream and topped with Hersey Kisses.
• COVID Caramel: vanilla ice Cream, caramel sauce, whip cream and topped with caramel M&M’s.
• Mason County Mich Mash: chocolate ice cream, chocolate sauce, whip cream and topped with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
Nancy Parker, a volunteer, came up with the sundae names, according to Collins who’s only request is that they were fun names.
Community members were charged $2 for a sundae and collins was keeping track of which sundae would be the selected the most.