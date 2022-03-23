The Ludington Senior Center was packed on Wednesday afternoon as people gathered to learn about the SS Badger, its history and what’s in store for it during an event dubbed the Badger Bash.
About 60 people attended the presentation, which featured lessons about the ship from Shelby Soberalski, director of marketing and sales for Lake Michigan Carferry.
Soberalski talked about the ship’s history, from when it initially started serving as a transportation vessel for railway cars in 1953 to its designation as a national historic landmark in 2016, as well as the purchase of the ship and LMC by Interlake Steamship Company in 2020 and the dates for the 2022 sailing season.
“The Badger is the largest and the last coal-fired passenger steamship in operation,” Soberalski said. “When she was built, there was a legacy of carferries in Ludington. … In the 1930s, Ludington was the largest carferry port in the world (and) was home to nine different carferries. … So it’s really awesome and special that we still have the Badger, which is the last of that legacy.”
Soberalski pointed out some of the ship’s specs, too, noting that it’s “410 feet long, 59½ feet wide, seven stories tall, roughly 6,650 pounds disbursed.” It can haul about “160 to 180 vehicles depending on the load,” with an average speed of 14 knots or 16 mph, she said.
The Badger was “rebirthed” as a passenger ship in 1992 after carrying railway cars through the late ‘80s, according to Soberalski, who credited entrepreneur Charles Conrad with having the “vision of what the Badger could be.”
Since the Badger’s pivot to a passenger ship in the ‘90s, the ship’s propulsion system has been designated as a mechanical engineering landmark.
Aside from some modern updates such as sonar and radar, many of the “main components” of the Badger are “still authentic” to 1953, Soberalski said.
She added that the ship is registered as a historical site by both Michigan and Wisconsin, where its docks are located — in Ludington and Manitowoc, respectively — and that it was added to the national register of historic places in 2009.
In 2015 it was designated a continued route of U.S. Highway 10, which Soberalski said is a rare occurrence for a ship.
“You can get on U.S. 10 in Bay City, go across the state of Michigan, go over to Manitowoc, and across U.S. 10 all the way to Fargo, North Dakota,” Soberalski said. “So if you need to get to Fargo, let us know.”
Soberalski also noted that the ship was repainted in 2021, and that a “few renovations” are underway on the interior.
“There will be a few upgrades here and there, but she’ll still have her same charm and appeal,” she said.
Badger Bash attendees also learned about possible employment opportunities for the carferry’s upcoming sailing season, set to start May 12, and got to participate in a recreation of the passenger-favorite activity Badger Bingo, led by Todd “Scoop” Hansen, the Badger’s entertainment director.
Soberalski noted that the carferry has hauled countless people and plenty of interesting cargo in its nearly 70-year history — from the Budweiser Clydesdales and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to wind turbines and bridge materials.
After Wednesday’s event, it will likely see a few new faces during its 2022 sailing season, as several of the attendees had never been on board and seemed keen on changing that.