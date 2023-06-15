Hundreds of area seniors, along with their caregivers and loved ones, crowded into Cornerstone Baptist Church Thursday for the annual Active for Life Senior Expo.
The expo, organized by the Ludington Senior Center, featured more than 30 vendors from local businesses, clubs, agencies and organizations that offer services of interest — or activities appealing to — senior citizens.
“We bring a bunch of people together,” said Ludington Senior Center director Vickie Collins. “We have a variety.”
The vendors covered a wide range of activities and services, from adult living facilities and funeral homes to estate planning stations to booths for local organizations like the Ludington Mass Transportation Authority and the Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, among others.
Collins gestured to the Paddlesports Warehouse station where an employee was showing off a senior-friendly model of kayak designed with easy access in mind, using it as an example of how staying active is a key focus of the expo.
“It’s not just about what you can do when you need services, but how you can keep yourself healthy,” she said. “For the Ludington Senior Center that’s one of our big things. We offer programs to keep people healthy, mind, body and spirit, so hopefully they won’t need in-home services or to go to a facility quite as soon as they would without us.”
Participants grabbed “passports” — maps with guides to the vendor stations — and if they visited each stop, they became eligible to enter drawings to win various prizes including gift certificates and a tote bag filled with travel items.
“People go around and get them checked. The reason we did that is so they’d visit every vendor,” Collins said.
The expo was sponsored by Parmenter Law and Corewell Health. Their sponsorship covered the cost of marketing for the event and $1 lunches for attendees, prepared by the food service team at Mason County Central Schools.
The lunch was a big hit, according to Collins.
Now in its eighth year, the expo was previously held at O.J. DeJonge Middle School. It was moved to Cornerstone Baptist Church due to construction at O.J., and Collins said the church is a pretty ideal venue for the event, as it brings everyone together in one space.
She said the church will likely be the location of the expo moving forward.
“It’s a great event, the vendors are awesome and … it’s very educational,” Collins said. “It’s not only just for seniors, but family members, caregivers … they can get the information they need.”