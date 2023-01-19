The Mason County Board of Commissioners is hosting its first work session of the year, and the discussion will center around the effort to consolidate the county’s senior services programs.
The work session is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the conference room at the Mason County Airport in Pere Marquette Township, 5300 W. U.S. 10.
According to the agenda for the session, there will be a presentation by the Council on Aging, a review of services provided by the Area Agency on Aging and discussion of the job description for the planned new county administrator of senior services position.
During the presentation by the Council on Aging, the council will discuss the demographics in the county, funding sources, the role of the council and a summary of its activities in the past year and a half.
Some concerns will be voiced, as well as suggested solutions to those concerns.
The senior services position 43 essential functions spelled out that cover three pages.
There is a general summary which describes the position as one of planning all programs, services and employees in meeting the needs of the elderly in the county, from budget oversight and marketing to being available to answer questions and address concerns for seniors.