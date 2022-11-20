SCOTTVILLE — Long before noon on Sunday, a solid line of cars had formed outside the former Optimist Hall building, stretching west on Green Street and snaking onto Reinberg Avenue as people waited to get their hands on a free early Thanksgiving dinner.
Hundreds of people were fed at the annual Thanksgiving dinner for seniors, which was held from noon to 2 p.m. It was sponsored by the Scottville Area Senior Center with help from the Downtown Development Authority, Smith & Eddy Insurance, West Shore Bank and the City of Scottville.
After running out of food early during last year’s event, Sunday’s dinner was organized with a goal in mind: feeding as many people as possible by limiting the amount of meals to two per vehicle for the drive-up dinner service.
Bill Kerans, senior center director, said things came together very well.
“Oh my gosh, it’s gone really smoothly,” Kerans told the Daily News. “Everybody’s been very cooperative and helpful, and everybody is so appreciative of having a nice meal.”
Kerans was standing outside the Optimist building in the roughly 20-degree cold, greeting seniors as they drove up to get their turkey and trimmings.
As seniors drove off, meals in tow, Kerans waved, said thanks, and wished them a happy Thanksgiving.
Kerans had plenty of assistance, and he was grateful for it.
“We have lots of help here,” he said. “Nancy Sanford brought some folks from the bank; Joe Knowles brought people from Smith & Eddy and his family; we’ve got Judge (Mark) Raven here — we’ve got a great, great bunch of helpers.”
Everyone was bundled up, huddling under the Optimist Hall’s side awning near a stand-up heater during breaks between orders. There wasn’t much idle time, though, as the vehicles came at a pretty rapid clip for the first hour or so of the meal service.
Dinners were prepared by Lois Cole and the rest of the crew at the Mason County Senior Meals program, which is run by the Mason County Central food service department.
Cole said the meal assembly and frantic pace of the service was no problem for her small team.
“It’s manageable,” she said. “We do this every day. We have 210 homebound seniors we cook for.”
In the kitchen. Cole and her team had assistance help from Interim Scottville Police Chief Katrina Skinner, and from people like Ada Weier-Amor of the senior center, who distributed packaged meals out the door to the assembly-line-style group of volunteers.
The volunteers watched for Kerans’ signal as each vehicle pulled up: one fingers for one dinner, two for two. Then they got to work, passing dinners down the line until they got from the makeshift kitchen in the Optimist Hall to the seniors waiting outside.
The meals consisted of “white- and dark-meat turkey and gravy, corn, squash, mashed potatoes and stuffing,” according to Cole.
“We made enough for about 225 meals,” she said, adding that the senior dinner served 200 in just 45 minutes in 2021, so they made a bit extra to avoid running out.
Elsewhere, Sanford was greeting vehicles and collecting free-will donations from diners.
“It’s whatever anybody wants to donate,” Sanford said. “It helps defray the cost (of the dinner).”
Sanford said she’s always happy to participate in the senior Thanksgiving meal distribution.
“It’s such a great thing to see. It’s wonderful, and I’m always happy to do this,” she said. “It’s been years and we just keep going.”
Sanford was assisted by Bo Whitman and GraceLynn Knowles — her “little volunteers” — who approached vehicles to accept cash and coins.
Kerans said the newly implemented two-meal-per-vehicle limit worked just fine.
“We’ll still run out of food, but at least we’ll have covered more people this year than we did last year,” he said.
There were some exceptions to the rule, though, according to Kerans.
“We had one of our aides (at the senior center) come by. … She has some homebound clients and she cleans their houses, so we gave her extra meals to take to make sure they could get one,” he said. “I thought it was really super of her to come by and pick those up for her clients.”
Overall, Kerans said he was thrilled with how well it all went.
“I couldn’t be happier,” he said.