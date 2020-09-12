The Mason County Garden Club September Garden of the Month is at 205 Park St. in Ludington.
The attractive red house is accented by yellow mums, Japanese Maples, zinnias, grasses and two colorful window boxes.
The backyard has a spectacular array of annuals and perennials. They include multiple types of zinnias, stone crop, cone flowers, Anise Hyssop, Joe Pye Weed and many more. A covered arbor also provides shade and privacy.
Those who want to see the garden in its splendor are encouraged to drive down the alley to view the home’s backyard.