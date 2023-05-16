The Tree Advisory Board worked with the Ludington Department of Public Works to plant 10 giant sequoia trees last week and Monday, at Lakeview Cemetery and Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
The Tree Advisory Board works with the DPW and Ludington residents to select trees for appropriate rights of way for planting, while also addressing issues that arise, according to TAB board chair Sharon Johnson.
“The TAB also works with DPW in selecting trees for the city parks and addressing issues with park trees,” she said.
Each year the TAB receives grants to assist in purchasing trees, but board members — like Johnson and her husband Carl — took it upon themselves to purchase three of the 10 sequoias.
“We bought three that are in Lakeview Cemetery,” Johnson said. “The other seven, Lincoln Hills Golf Club bought, and Carl and I helped plant them out there. Both locations are good growing climates for sequoias.”
Although giant sequoias are best known for living in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range in California, the trees that were planted at Lincoln Hills Golf Club and Lakeview Cemetery were clones of two giant sequoias, Waterfall Sequoia and Stagg Sequoia. They were grown about an hour northeast of Ludington at the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive in Copemish.
“We have been a nonprofit here in Copemish for 30 years,” director David Milarch said. “Twelve years ago, we tried and cloned coastal redwoods which can grow over 400 feet tall. We were successful in cloning those. They were baby trees that were clones of the parents.”
After successfully cloning and growing young redwoods, Archangel tried its luck on giant sequoias as well.
“We took on the challenge and started with 300- to 400-year-old sequoias and then went on to older ones around 1,200 years old.”
Milarch stated that his sons Jake and Jared, along with a group of workers, traveled to the Sierra Nevada range to climb 300-plus feet to the tops of the Waterfall and Stagg trees to gather living materials to ship back to Archangel.
“These trees are over 300 feet tall and around 30 feet wide,” Milarch said. “Think of the width of a typical ranch-style house, that’s how wide these trees are.”
The cones collected from the trees were then used in the cloning process to create the 10 trees the Tree Advisory Board and the Ludington DPW planted.
“During the California fires two years ago, the Waterfall burned down,” Milarch said. “This is the first-ever replanting of a sequoia field. Five are planted up in Manistee and they’re currently 105 feet tall with five to six diameters. Those were planted in 1948 by the Morton Salt family.”
Milarch stated that the main reason for the existence of Archangel is to reharvest and plant native trees to help reverse climate change. Although sequoias may not be considered native to Michigan currently, Milarch stated that they probably were thousands of years ago because they thrive in microclimates similar to the bluffs near the Lake Michigan shoreline.
“The Mortons brought back seedlings from California and those have thrived and are doing really well. If they were planted 15 miles inland, it would have been too cold. People would think these are way out of range, but they’re really not. It’s pretty cool.”
Thanks to the book “The Man Who Planted Trees” by Jim Robbins, Milarch said, Archangel has helped teach area children about climate change and ways they can help slow the process down.
“Teaching our children and the world to reverse climate change by planting trees is so important,” he said. “It’s a giant step to reversing climate change. The trees usually planted in and around cities aren’t native and a lot of them don’t last over 20 years. We need to change what we are planting in our yards and cities.”
Milarch stated that giant sequoias can sequester carbon dioxide 10 times faster than any other tree and planting them can really help pull excess carbon from the air.
“These trees can weigh 1,200 tons in dry weight and 40% of that is stored carbon, so 500-600 tons,” Milarch said. “The carbon dioxide a person produces in their lifetime, one of these trees can sequester that and they make oxygen potentially for the next 1,000 years. They are such a viable solution.”
Milarch’s grandchildren are the sixth generation living on the Copemish homestead and he stated that Archangel’s true mission is simple.
“We are working for the world’s grandchildren,” he said. “That’s what keeps us going. We are a nonprofit and it’s … the people’s generosity that helps to keep our doors open. We’ve been here and we’re not going anywhere.”
Through what Archangel calls its Tree School, Milarch has had hundreds of children from all over the region visit the nonprofit to learn about the effects of climate change and how trees can help turn those effects around.
“We have classes here every week,” he said. “The students come and see what we do and then we send them back to their classrooms with the resources they need. We invite all classes fifth grade and older to give us a call. We’d love to have Mason County’s future come up and see what we do.”
With 550 schools in eight countries wanting to learn about the mission of Archangel, Milarch hopes to be able to have an option for a virtual Tree School, so students all over the world can have an opportunity to learn more about how they can help slow climate change.
“Everything we do, we teach to children,” Milarch said. “We’ve never had anyone ever comment that they’ve also done this before. I think we are the only ones. We will wait two to three years to see how the trees in Ludington are doing and if they’re doing well, school children should plant groves all over the area.”