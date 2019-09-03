At 10:46 p.m. on Monday, Mason County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Benson Road, north of Borowski Road, in Sheridan Township, according to a press release from the sheriff.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 1998 GMC pickup, which had been traveling northbound on Benson Road, when the driver crossed the centerline, ran off of the opposite side of the roadway, rolled over and struck a power pole, Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said in the release.
Cole said the driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed with the Jaws of Life. The driver, a 50-year-old Fountain man, was flown to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids where he is listed in critical condition, Cole said.
The crash was not witnessed, so the time of the crash is unknown.
Cole said speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Fountain Area Fire & Rescue and Life EMS also responded to the scene on Monday.