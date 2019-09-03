Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning. Cloudy skies this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.