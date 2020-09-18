“Forty… 50, 51…” — O’Nealya Gronstal counted off the numbers in a polite whisper Thursday afternoon from her office at the Lakeshore Food Club, totaling new member applications that have come in since the food club reopened.
The numbers give a “snapshot of the community,” showing how great the need for fresh, affordable food is.
“Wow,” she said a moment later, “Just in online applications, we just hit our 60th this morning (since Sept. 9), and more than half of those have never been a member before.”
Gronstal is the food club’s executive director — a position she accepted in March — and she said membership is on the rise as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
When Gronstal took the position, she couldn’t have known the degree to which the pandemic would impact not only her job and her life, but the lives of everyone in the community, the state, the nation and the world.
“Like any good executive director, I had my plan for the first 30 days and the first 90 days. I planned to take all my board members to lunch and to find out what drove them… all that was scratched,” she said. “I started on Monday, and by Thursday I was writing a press release… saying that we were closing, and telling our volunteers that they had to go home. Everything got flipped on its head. Everything.”
Gronstal said it was a shock, but her instincts — honed through years of nonprofit work — kicked in.
“There’s one thing that drives me, and it drove me to apply for this position. The thing that drives me is caring for people. My calling in life is to serve people… and it was just a natural reaction,” she said. “There was no binder on the bookshelf to pull and see how we did things last time because there was no ‘last time.’ We had to make decisions quickly and swiftly.”
Prior to accepting the position at the Lakeshore Food Club, Gronstal worked in homeless services. She was the director of community engagement for the Wheeler Mission in Indianapolis. She’s been volunteering in various capacities since high school, and the years have taught her a few things about how to respond to a crisis and how to set priorities.
“We had the capacity to feed people. That’s our calling as an organization, so that’s what we did,” she said.
Casting aside for the time being her initial plans to have lunch with board members and network with community leaders, Gronstal developed a plan for how to continue to make sure people were able to access the food they needed. She met virtually with other nonprofit directors in the area, and they supported her plan to pivot to a pre-packaged food-box model. The food club also lifted its membership requirements and served anyone in Mason County who was in need when the pandemic was at its peak.
Other nonprofits joined in the effort, Gronstal said.
“As our volunteers went home, agency partners stepped up. Executive directors and employees from other nonprofits like United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Staircase Youth Services (and others) … served beside me,” she said. “It was an absolutely beautiful picture of a community coming together to support their own.”
Pre-packaged food was distributed in the parking lot through a curbside pick-up model.
“The response of people who came to us for food was humbling, because of course a majority of our community was not working (at) that time,” Gronstal said. “The unemployment situation compounded that as well, with people waiting for unemployment checks.”
She said the food club actively served more than 1,000 households during that time.
When the pandemic was at its peak, Gronstal said the Ludington community responded with generosity that is rare in the nonprofit world.
“Usually, in a crisis in the nonprofit world, funds depreciate quickly,” she said. “That was not the case here. The community stepped up and just gave and gave and continues to give.”
She said she’s humbled by the community’s support, and grateful for its response to the need for food during the pandemic.
“I was taught by a great mentor of mine to … tell donors what you need and invite them to… be a hero to the community. That’s what I did, and people responded unbelievably,” Gronstal said. “We never had a need, financially, during this entire time. And that’s not me, that’s the community.”
The food club reopened Sept. 9, and even with limited hours, facemask requirements and only four people allowed in the building at a time, there’s been a steady flow of people, showing that the need remains great.
“Even with reduced hours, I can confidently tell you we’re serving more people than we’ve ever served before,” Gronstal said.
Limited hours will continue through September.
MORE ABOUT GRONSTAL
Prior to working with Wheeler Mission, Gronstal attended college in upstate New York, and spent several years in ministry, directing discipleship at an Indianapolis church.
Since childhood, she’s been passionate about nonprofit work.
“I’ve been involved in either ministry or nonprofit work since high school and college. It’s in my blood,” Gronstal said. “I absolutely love nonprofit work. Not every day is a great day; there are though decisions that need to be made, and sometimes there are hard days, but it’s rewarding.”
She and her family first came to Ludington as vacationers. They loved it so much they purchased a cottage and became “weekenders,” and, when the executive director job became available, she jumped at the opportunity to move to Ludington permanently.
Gronstal said she, her husband, Chris, and their two children who attend Ludington Area Schools, have been welcomed with open arms by the Ludington community, even in the midst of the pandemic.
When restrictions lift and things return to normal, Gronstal said she wants to establish some of those connections she planned to make in the first few months.
“I’m hoping to be out in the community more, meeting with donors, church leaders and pastors, meeting the people in the community and telling our story,” she said. “The thing that I love most about nonprofit work is having the opportunity to tell the story — not only the story of the good we’re doing in the community, but the story of the people we’re serving.”
HOW TO HELP
The Lakeshore Food Club is still in need of volunteers. Anyone who would like to help should contact Nacomie Wallman, program coordinator, at (231) 480-4334.
Financial contributions and donations of cleaning supplies and paper products are also needed. To make a donation, contact Gronstal at (231) 480-4334 ext. 3 or visit www.lakeshorefoodclub.org.