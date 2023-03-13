On March 22, Ludington will turn 150 years old and celebrate its sesquicentennial with a free, public kickoff event from 6-7 p.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher St. The church is one of the oldest buildings in Ludington.
The event will include performances by the Ludington High School Choir, recognition of past officials, proclamations, speeches, refreshments and a historical presentation by Mason County Historical Society President James Jensen.
The City of Ludington was incorporated on March 22, 1873.
“The name had been unofficially attached to the Village of Pere Marquette prior to 1873,” Jensen said. “On March 22, 1873, the State of Michigan approved the incorporation of the city as Ludington. James Ludington owned much of the land in the new city and he chose to name the streets after members of his family (north-south streets) and business associates (east-west streets). Ludington himself never lived here.”
City employees and volunteers have been working together since last year to put together an entire years-worth of events, including the kickoff at Emanuel.
“There have been planning meetings where organizations, groups and businesses have gotten together to discuss what they could do to celebrate this historic event,” Ludington downtown development director Heather Tykoski said. “The March 22 event is largely being planned by Mayor (Mark) Barnett with assistance from Mitch Foster, Jackie Steckel and myself. Planning meetings began a year and a half ago, but really picked up late summer (and) early fall of 2022.”
Jensen, Tykoski and Barnett all stated that the 150th is a significant anniversary because many cities haven’t lasted that long. They all stated that residents need to remember the city’s history to really understand how it has evolved into who and what it is presently.
“It is important to look back on the past 150 years to see how far we have come and to honor those who made Ludington what it is today,” Tykoski stated. “What the founders created and left behind allows us to be who we are today.”
Tykoski and Barnett both stated that they are looking forward to seeing the residents, both past and present, celebrate Ludington, its history and all it has been able to offer over the last 150 years.
Throughout the year, Ludington’s sesquicentennial will be celebrated and honored with a variety of events including Love Ludington weekend which will offer a street party similar to previous Friday Night Live events, fireworks, historic home tours, live entertainment and also milestone celebrations for House of Flavors (75 years) and the SS Badger (70 years). Tykoski also stated that there will be more surprise events happening throughout 2023.
“This will be an exciting year of celebration as we commemorate Ludington’s sesquicentennial,” Barnett stated. “We have a full schedule of events designed for everyone to enjoy, whether you love Ludington as a resident or a visitor. This is a significant milestone in our community’s history, and we hope the public is excited to mark the occasion with us and learn more about Ludington and celebrate its rich history.”