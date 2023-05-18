The Ludington Area Center for Arts is continuing to celebrate Ludington’s 150th anniversary with a series of upcoming city-centered workshops, the first of which starts on May 30.
With the help of a grant for sesquicentennial-related projects, LACA’s slate of workshops will include classes in clay tile, fused glass and painting. The Community Foundation for Mason County, Love Ludington and the Pennies from Heaven Foundation offered up $1,000 in grants to help fund several local 150th events earlier in the year, and LACA was one of the recipients.
“It’s a great thing,” Executive Director Andrew Skinner said of the grant. “We’re using those funds to help purchase the supplies for these workshops, then we’re going to be paying the instructors with the registration fees and stuff like that.”
During the clay tile workshop, local artist Mary Case will teach participants how to fashion clay replicas of Ludington’s sesquicentennial logo, designed by Lauren Maxwell of Glen Arbor.
“We took the logo … and we broke it down into different templates,” Skinner said, noting that students will use the templates under Case’s direction to create keepsakes celebrating the 150th.
There will be options for personalization, too.
“When they glaze it, they can do the exact colors of the logo, or they can do it however they want,” Skinner said. “People can also individualize the background — they can put on their family name, or they have stamps they can decorate it with.”
Skinner said the end result will make for a good memento.
“It’s kind of a cool, commemorative piece for the sesquicentennial,” Skinner said. “It will be a cool thing for people to have … and hang on a wall or display on a bookcase.”
The clay-tile workshop takes place from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at LACA.
The second class in the sesquicentennial workshop series will take place in September.
It will be led by Lucy O’Brien, who will teach students how to celebrate the Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse using fused-glass techniques.
The fused-glass workshop will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.
The final class — at least for now — is a painting class, also led by Case, during which students will learn how to paint the Ludington lighthouse on an 11-inch by 14-inch canvas.
“We chose that because, when you think of Ludington, that’s the thing that really sticks in mind,” Skinner said.
The painting workshop will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Skinner said the May 30 workshop takes place on the 150th day of the year, and that workshops are priced at $15 — as close to a “150”-related number as Skinner could get — for non-members.
The theme has been kept in mind throughout the planning of the workshop, even down to the headcount. Skinner said classes cap out at 50 people each, meaning if they each fill up, that’s a total of 150 students.
If non-members participate in all three workshops, they can put their registration money toward LACA memberships and save on the total, Skinner said.
There’s a potential for more 150th-themed workshops and classes to be added to LACA’s schedule, too, and Skinner said people should be on the lookout for updates.
“We’re excited to have these workshops and bring people in to make memories of Ludington,” he said. “Maybe these will be around in another 150 years.”
OTHER EXHIBITS
The arts center is still accepting entries for its sesquicentennial-themed “Love Ludington” art exhibit, with submissions being accepted until May 27.
There is a $5 entry fee for each submission, with a limit of three entries per artist. The exhibit is open to LACA members and non-members alike.
A free public artist reception for the exhibit will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 2 at the arts center, 107 S. Harrison St.
Entries are also being sought for LACA’s SS Badger exhibit, which also opens June 2.
Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org for more information.