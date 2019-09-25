A Sheridan Township man has spotted an error in the announcement that Michigan’s 24-hour rainfall record was broken in Mason County, and he’s speaking up to make sure people know the truth: the record was broken in Sheridan Township, not in Branch.
Just one day after the National Weather Service released a statement saying that the record state record for rainfall over a 24-hour period was broken during the extreme rain and thunderstorms on July 20, 72-year-old Marv VerHoeven of Sheridan Township told the Daily News that the location in the announcement was incorrect.
Brandon Hoving, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Grand Rapids office, confirmed that the initial announcement was indeed inaccurate, and that the record was broken in Sheridan Township.
