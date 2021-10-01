PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The members of the Mason County Apportionment Committee reviewed a pair of plans being considered for the county board, one with seven members and another with eight, during its meeting Friday morning in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The Mason County Board of Commissioners currently is at seven members, and in order to keep that number of commissioners, the apportionment committee proposed several changes. What brought about those changes was a decline in population in the city of Ludington and an increase of population in Hamlin Township.
“There’s too much variation (with a previously worked plan) because Ludington lost too many people,” said Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly, who is on the committee.
“Ludington’s population went down … 429, and Hamlin’s increased similarly,” said Committee Chair Paul Spaniola. “Which put those two districts in the current plan out-of-formula. So much for keeping the old plan.”
The old plan arranged for one slight change where Ludington would still have two county commission districts, but use different wards to comprise those.
The current seven-district plan calls for:
- A district of Ludington’s First, Second and Fifth wards;
- A district of the Ludington’s Third, Fourth and Sixth wards, and the First Precinct of Pere Marquette Township;
- A district of Hamlin Township and Grant Township west of Quarterline Road;
- A district of Grant Township east of Quarterline Road to go with Free Soil, Meade, Victory and Sherman townships;
- A district of Sheridan, Custer, Branch and Logan townships;
- A district of Scottville, and Eden, Riverton and Summit townships;
- A district of Amber Township and the Second Precinct of Pere Marquette Township.
“With the seven (district) plan, the group initially tried to keep the current seven (district) plan in play, but the issue we were having was the city of Ludington’s loss of population,” Kelly said. “And, the fact that we couldn’t go north because (the city) is surrounded by Pere Marquette Charter Township to the north. It made it difficult for us to try … to maintain the population in those districts going north.”
In explaining the seven-district plan, Kelly said each district in terms of population is nearly equal. One district had 129 fewer people than the ideal number of 4,150 each while the largest district had 67 people more than the ideal number.
“It puts them more in compliance with the equal number of residents within each jurisdiction,” she said. “The biggest part, with the city of Ludington, and their wards, it may cause a split.”
The committee also worked on an eight-district plan.
“The eight (district) plan has two districts wholly within the city of Ludington,” Spaniola said. “They have to be equal population, and each would be comprised of three city wards. We will follow the existing lines, but a lot of this is going to be up to the city as to what the exact boundaries are going to be.”
The eight districts proposed included:
- A district of Ludington’s First, Third and Fourth wards;
- A district of Ludington’s Second, Fifth and Sixth wards;
- A district of Hamlin Township;
- A district of Pere Marquette and Summit townships;
- A district of the Scottville and most of Amber Township excluding a portion north of Hansen Road between Stiles and Meyers roads;
- A district of Victory, Grant, Free Soil and Meade townships and the remainder of Amber Township;
- A district of Sherman, Sheridan and Branch townships;
- A district of Custer, Riverton, Eden and Logan townships.
“To meet population criteria, there needed to be a split in Amber,” Spaniola said. “Between Amber and Victory (townships), there would need to be a split.”
Spaniola said having Scottville and most of Amber Township together makes sense because of shared interests.
“The other areas seem to have similar characteristics,” he said. “Many of them, of course, have a lot of state land. This plan also meets the population criteria.
“I think the advantage of the eight (district) plan is it keeps Ludington together, (Pere Marquette) is all together and Hamlin is all by itself, too.”
Susan Boes, who is on the committee, said the eight-district plan made sense.
Spaniola said that if there were five or six districts, Ludington would be combined in one way with Pere Marquette Township.
“There is kind of a gut feeling you need to have an odd number. In my experience, … there are very, very, very rare votes that are potentially contested to the extent that there would be a tie vote,” Spaniola said.
“I’ve never experienced it even once while I was on the board,” Boes said, referring to her time on the county board when there were 10 members.
During public comment, P.M. Township Clerk Rochelle Enbody said she has concerns with a seven-district plan that splits the township, relating to the variety of residences in the township.
“Precinct 1 in (the seven-district) plan would be combined with the city, which would cause P.M. 1 to lose complete representation,” she said. “P.M. 1 has a voting population of slightly over 500 people compared to the city population which would be 2,500-plus people. If someone from the city decided to run, we don’t have any ability with those 500 people to elect someone to the county commission.
“Precinct 1 is all … pretty much an agricultural area, which does not fit with the city’s demographics. We try to keep the communities of interest together in this redistricting. Having ag and city doesn’t represent the same type of community.”
Enbody said the eight-district plan allows for better representation on the county board for people living in P.M. Township.
Ludington City Clerk Deb Luskin, during public comment, said she would work with a seven-district plan, but her preference was for eight districts.
“Maintaining those two county commission districts within our boundaries is — probably selfishly — wonderful for me,” she said.