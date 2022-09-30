Seven people interested in being Ludington’s next police chief have been selected for the first round of interviews.
City Manager Mitch Foster said the interviews will happen next week and focus on applicants’ competency and experience.
There will also be “a little bit about knowledge of working in a community like Ludington — a tourism-based economy that still has a number of large manufacturers, but is struggling with that identity a little bit and has some underlying issues that are continuously popping up,” he said.
The process of hiring a new chief — consisting of a few more interviews, assessments by a consulting firm, and a public meet-and-greet — is expected wrap up in late October.
The job opened in August with the resignation of Chief Tim Kozal, who now heads the Muskegon police and fire departments.
Ludington got 13 applications “from all over Michigan as well as a few out of state” to fill Kozal’s seat, Foster said.
Experience levels ranged from a few years in law enforcement to, “I think, a couple that are currently retired,” he said.
Applicants are being considered by a committee consisting of Foster; his assistant, Jackie Steckel; Fire Chief John Henderson; Downtown Development Authority Chair Kathy Maclean; and City Councilor Les Johnson, who chairs the city’s finance and personnel committee.
After another round of interviews following the ones set for next week, the city will be left with a “finalist list” of two-to-four candidates, Foster said.
Those candidates will then be showcased at a “public meet-and-greet” where people can “ask some questions, have conversations and then provide feedback to the hiring committee.”
The meet-and-greet will be followed by an assessment facilitated by a company called Empco.
Foster said the assessment will either challenge or reinforce impressions of candidates, and expects its results to be helpful in the event of a close call.
The assessment involves several different activities, including a presentation by candidates and them getting “a basket of items to prioritize and show how they would address each item,” Foster said.
Between phases of the assessment, candidates will be “shuffled” between rooms in City Hall “so that they feel like they’re being pulled in different directions, just like a police chief would,” Foster said.
About five-to-10 days later, Empco will deliver a report on candidates’ “fit, knowledge, skills,” Foster said.
Foster said an Empco assessment was not part of Kozal’s hiring process, adding that the program was suggested by Milford Village Manager Christian Wuerth.
The assessment could be followed by a one-on-one interview with Foster “if we’ve got a close final two,” he said.