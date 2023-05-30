The Mason County Road Commission is gearing up for summer and along with the season change comes road construction.
Many of the townships throughout the county have projects planned to be completed and residents will need to take notice of how these plans could alter their own.
“We have budgeted for primary roads $3.5 million and for local roads $1.4 million,” Mason County Road Commission director Mary Samuels said. “All of our road closures and detours are posted on our website.”
Road projects expected to take place this summer in Mason County on primary roads are as follows:
• Hansen Road from Meyers Road to Dennis Road will be pulverized and hot mix asphalt will be placed. This job started on April 17 and Samuels stated it should be completed by June 12.
• The Fisher Road bridge will be removed and replaced. The project started on May 15, Samuels stated, and she plans for a completion date of Sept. 15. The detour for this project is Peterson Road to Dewey Road to Victory Corner Road.
• Jebavy Drive from U.S. 10 to Bryant Road will be milled and resurfaced. Samuels said that shoulder closing is scheduled for June 19 with a total closure on July 5. The detour has not yet been posted by the MCRC.
The following local road chip-and-seal projects are listed by township:
AMBER TOWNSHIP
• Amber Road between Conrad Road and U.S. 10;
• Brye Road between Conrad Road and First Street;
• Brye Road from First Street to U.S. 10;
• Dennis Road from U.S. 10 north to Hansen Road.
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP
• Tallman Lake Road from Decker Road to Stolberg Road.
GRANT TOWNSHIP
• Morton Road from County Line Road south 1.2 miles until pavement ends.
MEADE TOWNSHIP
• Budzynski Road from Free Soil Road north to Bennett Road.
RIVERTON TOWNSHIP
• Morton Road from South Meisenheimer Road north to Hawley Road.
“Our summer work hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday,” Samuels said. “The primary road jobs are MDOT (Michigan Department of Transportation) funded, so the contractors generally work Monday through Friday.”
For more information or to see changes or additions to any road construction projects in Mason County, visit the MCRC’s website, masoncountyroads.com.