The deadline for write-in candidates to file for the Nov. 8 general election was Friday, Oct. 28, and there are several seeking positions in local races.
Because the names of write-in candidates will not appear on the ballot, it’s on the voter to fill in the right name in the right spot, according to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
Kelly said it’s crucial that voters follow the proper protocols when selecting a write-in candidate.
She said voters should “put the candidate they wish to vote for in the correct contest on the ballot and color in the (corresponding) oval,” or the votes will not be counted.
Written-in names for candidates who did not file will also not be counted, Kelly said.
“That’s always been where voters fall short for lack of knowing,” she said. “Specifically for write-ins, because it’s not something we’re taught.”
For the local races, the number of write-ins mostly lines up with the number of openings, according to Kelly.
“We have a lot of open seats, whether it’s on the school boards or the villages,” Kelly said. “It’s not an unusual amount.”
For statewide races, though, there’s an unusually large number.
“Statewide — we’ve never had this multitude of candidates,” Kelly said.
Local write-ins have filed for seats on the Scottville City Commission; the Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern, Pentwater and Walkerville school boards; and with the Village of Free Soil.
SCOTTVILLE CITY COMMISSION
There are two write-in candidates vying for spots on the Scottville City Commission: Eric Thue and Aaron Seiter.
Thue is seeking a full term through 2026, which puts him in a contested race for four open spots against incumbents Marcy Spencer, Rob Alway and Darcy Copenhaver, and prospective newcomer Kelly Pettit.
Seiter is seeking a partial term ending Nov. 11, 2024, and he faces no opposition.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL
For the Mason County Central Board of Education, there are three write-in candidates seeking full-term positions ending in 2026: Patricia Lynn Fricke, Margaret Anne Greiner and Darrell Keith Storvik.
The write-ins will vie for four open seats against incumbents Steven Griswold, Gena Nelson and Barry Pleiness.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN
Four candidates filed as write-ins to compete for spots on Mason County Eastern’s school board.
Ben Michael Norton and Ryan Joseph Howe are both seeking four-year terms. They will compete with Tanya Hawke and Curtis Stewart for three full-term openings.
The school board also has two write-in candidates — Charles Dorman Robinson and Corliss Gulembo IV — hoping to land the open two-year seat.
PENTWATER PUBLIC SCHOOL
There are two write-in candidates for the Pentwater School Board: Ryan Scott Williams, and Jeffrey Wrisley. Both candidates are seeking the one open partial-term position ending in 2024.
WALKERVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOL
Melissa Mendoza is the only write-in candidate for the Walkerville school board.
Mendoza is up against John Kirwin, Albert Tanner, Michelle Tanner and George Wolgamott for four open four-year positions.
FREE SOIL VILLAGE
The Free Soil Village Council has two write-in candidates, both uncontested.
David Bruce Morley is running for village president, while Megan Dennis is running for village treasurer.
STATEWIDE CANDIDATES
The bulk of the statewide write-in candidates are in the gubernatorial race.
Write-in candidates for governor are Elizabeth Ann Adkisson, Justin Paul Blackburn, Michael Ray Deck, Joyce Priscilla Gipson, Eugene Rosell Hunt Jr., Joseph Michal Hunt, Joseph Irving, Michael David Kelley, Ervin Joseph Lamie, Bob Scott and Evan S. Space.
There is also one write-in candidate — Paul Joseph Foust — running for governor of Wayne State University.