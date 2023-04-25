The Pentwater wastewater treatment plant had a discharge of partially treated sewage into an abandoned lagoon, Plant Manager/Operator Nathan Eilley informed the Daily News.
Eilley said there was a discharge of fluid last weekend into an abandoned lagoon at the complex.
“It was not discovered until Monday,” Eilley said.
Roughly 300,000 gallons of the partially treated sewage went into the lagoon that was retired in 2012, he said. There was some rain water in the lagoon, and it is lined with clay. The impact on the surrounding groundwater was expected to be minimal.
“Due to the unknown integrity of the lagoon, we had to report it,” Eilley said.
When there is a discharge of raw sewage, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy requests that those who oversee the treatment plants to notify their local or closest daily newspaper. In this case, it was the Ludington Daily News.
Eilley said discussions are ongoing on how exactly they’re going to treat the spillage. He said the plant could slowly pump the fluid from the abandoned lagoon back into the treatment plant for it to be treated.