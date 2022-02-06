There was a rhythmic thumping as the needle plunged into and out of the fabric on the Brother sewing machine.
The thumping, at times, was quick as each stitch made its way into bags made by Amy Pepper and Annette Quillan participated in the First Sunday Sewing Workshop at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Other times, the needle went into the fabric moments at a time, each stitch being carefully put into place.
Deb Borema leads the First Sunday Sewing each month at LACA.
“I am hoping that when COVID goes down, more will come out,” Borema said.
Borema started the workshops up in for the winter months at LACA, and there was a good turnout ahead of Christmas, she said. At that class, there were eight or nine people to show up — nearly the maximum of the 10 folks that can participate in the class.
The workshop is free for members of LACA, but there are materials that need to be bought. The materials fee is $5 per session. Students can bring their own machines.
“The closer we get to spring, the more people we’ll see,” Borema said.
Conversations Sunday centered around life in the area, where each grew up and medical concerns. The conversation also weaved in making of dresses and other clothes, other bags and some of the mistakes that can be made over time.
Both Pepper and Quillan had a couple of hiccups, and Borema was there to help. Whether it was rethreading a machine or pulling stitches that needed to be open, Borema assisted in getting the pair back on track with making their bags.
The next First Sunday Sewing Workshop is from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, March 6, for participants to create a neck warmer that looks like a cat. Borema said participants will need to bring rice to help fill the neck warmer. The April 3 workshop is set to make a tool bucket organizer.
Members can register online for the workshop at https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call 231-845-2787. To become a member of LACA, go to https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site/become-a-member