Michigan State Police Sgt. Kelsey Case of the Hart Post was recently named the 2022 Sixth District “Trooper of the Year.”
The Sixth District consists of four Michigan State Police posts in Hart, Grand Rapids, Mount Pleasant and Lakeview.
Case was nominated for the award by post commander James R. Coleman.
Coleman said the award is presented to one trooper every year and is based on the trooper’s work performance, leadership ability and community involvement.
“Sgt. Case was recognized for her exemplary work at the post while serving the four county Hart Post area,” he said. “She is a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), and she is utilized by all area law enforcement in an effort to combat driving while under the influence of narcotics. She takes great pride in leading the troopers under her command and works diligently to bring justice to victims of crime.”
Coleman added that Case is quick to volunteer her time to causes such as the Family Fare events which collected more than 15,000 pounds of food for needy families. She utilizes her DRE knowledge to bring about drug trend presentations for area youth at schools and summer camp programs.
“Lastly, she participated in a program called Purses with a Purpose which collected over 100 purses for a local area shelter for battered woman. These purses were filled with wellness and hygiene items,” Coleman said.
Case said just being nominated was a huge honor.
“Being chosen means a lot to me. I work with a lot of great people who I see do great things everyday,” she said. “The fact they thought I did enough good things, to let alone be nominated, but to be picked is pretty special. I do what I do because I love it, I love my job and the people in the community. I feel humbled and honored that they picked me.”
Coleman said that the award is called the Gerstacker Award for Community Service – “Trooper of the Year.”
The award was established in 1961 by Dr. Carl Gerstacker, an official of the Dow Chemical Company of Midland. He established the award to honor outstanding community service performed by a Michigan State Police trooper. The is to be given annually to the trooper who exemplifies outstanding service, accomplishment and achievement contributing to community life.