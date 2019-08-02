VICTORY TWP. — Madelyn Shamel’s smile beamed ear to ear as she stood on stage with her mom and youngest sister after she was crowned Miss Ludington Area 2020 Thursday night Center Stage Theater at West Shore Community College.
The crystal crown glittered under the spotlights. Shamel is new to pageants and never competed in a pageant before this.
“It’s kind of crazy, it’s something I never thought I would do but I’m so thankful for the experience and I’m so excited my year,” Shamel said. “I never really considered pageants until I heard more about it and the scholarships that were available.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.