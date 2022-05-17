FREE SOIL — About 10 visitors gathered at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm to watch its annual sheep shearing demonstration Tuesday.
For about 10 minutes, the sheep named Agnus Dei — Latin for “Lamb of God” — was rolled on her side, held in place and generally man-handled while approximately 10 pounds of her wool were sheared off in one complete piece you could lay right back on.
With time, the mat under her hooves got covered in a pillowy gray-and-white pile of it.
It didn’t look too comfortable for her, with her neck at one point held between the shearer’s thighs, but farm owner Nancy Supran assured visitors it was nothing Agnus couldn’t handle. In the process, she only got nicked once, on her neck.
“(Sheep are) used to it. They freeze,” Supran said.
Visitors could pet Agnus before and after the shearing to feel the difference. But some also took the opportunity to show her some love, petting her face and in a couple instances even kissing her.
The moment was especially poignant for Aileen Carlson, 94, who decades ago had two cherished sheep of her own. One of them, named Rambo, had a crib in her house, got along with her dog and was even potty-trained, said Supran.
Carlson has meant to come see the shearing for about 10 years. This year, she said “I gotta go, I gotta go” — because if she didn’t, she worried she might not see it in her lifetime.
Pressing her cheek into Agnus’ fur, Carlson told her “I love you” and “You’re so good,” and when the shearing was finished, she was given a tuft of wool to hold in her hand.
She said she had her own sheep sheared only once, and that was traumatic enough.
“Two guys came to my place in Dublin, Michigan and cut their fur. I cried the whole time,” she said. “They just ripped them and they cried, and I cried right with them.”
But she kept her nerve through the demonstration well enough to give Agnus some pets afterward, and Supran said “it definitely made her day.”
The wool sheared from Agnus Dei went to Lisa Rokosky, a church friend of Supran’s who said she’ll probably spin it into yarn to make a sweater.
After Agnus Dei was led back into her cage, Supran sprinkled Fruit Rings cereal down for the “junk-food sheep” to munch on. Then, she was let outside to frolic around 10 pounds lighter.
“She’s out there already playing around with a duck and bouncing around,” Supran said afterward over the phone. “She looks, like, half her size.”