A Shelby man was sentenced to a year in jail and two years’ probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamines in 51st Circuit Court Thursday.
Anthony Priese, 40, will also have to complete a 10-month jail term he was sentenced to in Muskegon County, which included a mandatory inpatient treatment program. He was given credit for 217 days already served in jail by Judge Susan K. Sneigowski.
Additionally he was ordered to pay $598 in fines, costs and other court fees.
Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand ask that the court consider a prison term for Priese instead of jail because of the number of prior offenses he had.
His attorney Al Swanson asked for the court to follow the probation/parole officer’s recommendation of jail time.
“My client recognizes that he has a problem,” Swanson said. “Prison isn’t going to help him. Give him the chance to continue the help he so desires in order to break his habit.”
Priese told the court that during his time in jail he had found a book that had ‘opened up his mind’ to the fact that he had issues with substances, and he said he wanted to continue on the path that he was already on, which was seeking help for his drug problem.
“Cases like these … always troubling to me. Every person that sits in that chair says they want to get help, that they’re ready to make changes, but the reality is, they seldom do,” Sniegowski said. “The methamphetamines problem in this community is out of control. … The numbers are staggering. While our cases of heroin and other hard drugs has declined, the meth numbers are soaring.”
She said she believes more people are seeking out meth because the likelihood of death from an overdose is lower, compared to drugs like heroin.
“There is nothing good that comes from using meth,” she continued. “It destroys your brain to where there is nothing left. It’s not going to make you a better person for using it that’s for sure. It impacts not only you as the user but your family and the community at large.
“It all starts with a choice, Mr. Priese. You have to make the choice to quit and even if you want to stop, sometimes you can’t because of what the drug has done to your brain and your body.”
She said she would give Preise the “benefit of the doubt on this one.”
“I really don’t think prison is the right choice for you,” she said.