The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Shelby man following a 10-minute high speed chase in Hamlin, Victory and Pere Marquette townships Wednesday night, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole stated that a deputy attempted to stop a 2008 Ford Edge for a speeding violation where the Edge was allegedly driving 88 mph in a 55 mph zone. The Edge fled south on Angling Road to Jebavy Drive. The Edge then went south on Jebavy Drive and then east on Fisher Road.
A video of the chase released by the sheriff’s office is linked on the Daily News website, www.ludingtondailynews.com.
“A times, speeds reached nearly 100 mph,” Cole stated in the release. “The pursuit traveled through Hamlin, Victory and Pere Marquette townships and coverd numerous roads.”
Deputies set up “stop sticks” to disable the victory at the intersection of Rasmussen Road and Jebavy Drive.
“The suspect then fled on foot into the woods, where he was captured following a short foot chase,” Cole stated.
The suspect, Steven Geno Rice III, remains lodged in the Mason County Jail. He was arraigned Thursday on five counts.
Steven Geno Rice III, 25, of Shelby, was arraigned in 79th District Court by Judge John David Middlebrook on Thursday. Bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety.
A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 28.
According to online records, Rice was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy; a felony count of fleeing a police officer in the fourth degree; a misdemeanor count of reckless driving; a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense; a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction.
Rice was serving probation out of Oceana County, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections’ website. He was serving two years probation for no contest pleas in Oceana County for larceny in a building and possession of a firearm by a felon. He began the probation on July 18 and was due to be released in 2024.
Rice previously served a little more than four years with the MDOC from 2016 into 2020 on a charge of breaking and entering a building with intent from Mason County and on a charge of receiving or concealing stolen property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 in Oceana County.
The Ludington Police Department assisted deputies during the chase, which lasted 10 minutes, Cole stated.