The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Shelby man following a 10-minute high speed chase in Hamlin, Victory and Pere Marquette townships Wednesday night, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole stated that a deputy attempted to stop a 2008 Ford Edge for a speeding violation where the Edge was allegedly driving 88 mph in a 55 mph zone. The Edge fled south on Angling Road to Jebavy Drive. The Edge then went south on Jebavy Drive and then east on Fisher Road. See the chase (as provided by the sheriff's office) here.
“A times, speeds reached nearly 100 mph,” Cole stated in the release. “The pursuit traveled through Hamlin, Victory and Pere Marquette townships and coverd numerous roads.”
Deputies set up “stop sticks” to disable the victory at the intersection of Rasmussen Road and Jebavy Drive.
“The suspect then fled on foot into the woods, where he was captured following a short foot chase,” Cole stated.
The suspect, a 25 year-old Shelby man, remains lodged in the Mason County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended, Cole stated.
The Ludington Police Department assisted deputies during the chase, which lasted 10 minutes, Cole stated.