AMBER TWP. — A 70-year-old Shelby woman was killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of U.S. 10 near Watson’s car dealership.
Mason County Sheriff's Office Deputy Adam Claveau confirmed at the scene that an individual had died as a result of the crash.
Deputy Levi Wolthuis, who supervised the response, confirmed the age, sex and hometown of the individual Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred before 8 a.m., with the sheriff's office responding at 7:56 a.m., according to a release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Wolthuis said the Shelby woman was attempting to make a left turn into Watson’s from U.S. 10 when a Chevy Silverado struck her vehicle.
“Basically, there was a 2013 Ford Fusion and a 2012 Chevy Silvarado. There was a 70-year-old female driving the Ford Fusion and a 29-year-old male driving the Silverado,” Wolthuis said. “What happened was, she was turning left into Watson’s heading eastbound on (U.S.) 10 and taking a left onto Watson’s and the driver in the pickup was heading westbound on (U.S.) 10, and basically they had a t-bone accident right there.
“The 70-year-old female is deceased. She has passed away.”
The driver of the Silverado, who is from Ludington, had “visible injuries,” but “nothing incapacitating,” according to Wolthuis, who said the driver refused treatment from Life EMS.
Cole’s release stated that, after the initial crash, the Ford Fusion “left the roadway and went into the parking lot” of Watson’s.
The westbound lane of U.S. 10 was blocked off to traffic between North Dennis and North Brye roads as crews from the sheriff’s office, the Ludington and Pere Marquette fire departments, Life EMS and the Mason County Medical Examiner’s office responded to the crash.
The road remained restricted while the Mason County Sheriff's Office crash investigation team examined the crash, but was reopened by Tuesday afternoon, according to Wolthuis.
Wolthuis said the collision is still being investigated by the crash reconstruction unit, but as of Tuesday afternoon, neither speed nor intoxicants are believed to be a factor.