The Mason County Sheriff's Office stated that a person died in a structure fire Monday morning in Sheridan Township.
A passing motorist in the 3700 block of North Morse Road called at 9:10 a.m., Monday, to Mason-Oceana 911 about the fire. Firefighters were dispatched right away, according to the release from the sheriff's office.
A deceased victim was found inside the residence, according to the release.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office knows the identity of the person who lived at the residence and is working closely with the family. However, at this time no name will be released until verified by the medical examiner’s office, according to the release.
Fire agencies on scene included Fountain Area, Branch, Custer and Free Soil along with Pere Marquette's ladder truck, according to the release.
The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall’s Division is assisting the sheriff's office, and the case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, according to the release.