A Mason County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy, Brad Jany, has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct (CSC) in the second degree, a 10-year felony, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon.
In the release, Sheriff Kim Cole stated that the he initiated an investigation into a reported “inappropriate relationship” that allegedly involved Jany and a female — who, prior to the alleged relationship — was an inmate in the Mason County Jail on Oct. 23, 2019.
Cole stated that the incident surrounding Jany did not take place while he was on duty. It is alleged to involved a sexual relationship with a woman he had met while she was incarcerated in the Mason County Jail. The investigation revealed the relationship started after she was released from the jail.
Cole stated that the sheriff’s office immediately placed Jany on administrative leave pending investigation learning about the alleged incident.
Cole ordered an internal investigation of the matter, which was conducted by sheriff’s office detectives. The investigation concluded on Nov. 20, 2019 at which time the report was sent to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office for review and issuance of a warrant.
On Dec. 10, 2019, the deputy’s employment with the sheriff’s office was terminated.
On Feb. 27, 2020, detectives swore to a felony warrant for Jany, charging him with one count of CSC in the second degree, a 10-year felony. He turned himself into the court on March 11, which was Wednesday.
Jany had been a member of the sheriff’s office for approximately two years.