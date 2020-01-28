On Tuesday at 11:44 a.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Campbell Road in Branch Township, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole stated that the crash occurred after a 2006 Ford Fusion lost control while heading west on U.S. 10 and spun out. The vehicle was then struck by a 2002 Kenworth semi-truck, which also was heading westbound on U.S. 10.
The crash seriously injured a 35-year-old Fountain man, who is currently being treated at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital following transport by Life EMS.
His passengers, ages 30 and 5 years old, were not injured in the crash. The driver of the semi-truck, a 67-year-old Lake City man, was also not injured.
The Custer and Branch township fire departments assisted the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
The crash was the second of two serious traffic incidents on Tuesday following a crash involving a Buick LeSabre and a Ford F-150 pickup truck at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on U.S. 31 between Fountain and Beyer roads in Sherman Township. In that crash, a 48-year-old Branch man and a 49-year-old Manistee woman were injured, according to Cole.
In addition to the sheriff's office, Grant, P.M., Fountain and Free Soil fire departments responded to the scene, as well as the Michigan State Police.