Mason County Sheriff deputies and officers of the Scottville Police Department will have a chance to meet the persons and business people who purchased safety armor plates for them in a presentation ceremony Thursday.
The ceremony will take place on the front lawn of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 1 p.m. Present during the ceremony will be Matt Saxton, executive director of the Michigan Sheriff’s Association and a representative of Shield 616 from Colorado Springs, Colo. Shield 616 is the manufacturer of the type of armor plates that were purchased through the program.
In 2018 the sheriff’s office began seeking funding to ensure the men and women who are road patrol officers be provided the highest level of protection available to uniformed patrol officers, according to Sheriff Kim Cole.
“We were happy the Scottville Police Department joined in the fundraising event,” Cole stated in a news release.
The late Rick Chapman, owner of Chuck Wagon Pizza, started the ball rolling. Citizens Vic Burwell and Dr. William M. Anderson joined Cole in securing $31,250 for the “Adopt a Cop” program.
The result as the purchase of 23 sets of Angel Armor, rifle rated front and back plates of protection to be placed in the officer’s safety vests.
Due to COVID-19 concerns social distancing will be observed and face masks are encouraged.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony.