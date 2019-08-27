Dennis Ray Howard, 43, of Holland, has been arraigned on charges stemming from a complaint filed Saturday involving the theft of a license plate from a vehicle parked at the Walmart Store in Pere Marquette Charter Township, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
According to the press release, Howard has been arraigned on the following charges:
•Count 1: Stolen property, receiving and concealing $1,000 or more, which is a felony of five years;
•Count 2: Retail fraud first degree with a second offense notice, which is a felony of five years, related to a retail fraud at Home Depot;
•Count 3: License documents / plate forgery, which is a felony of one to five years;
•Count 4: Retail fraud second degree with a second offense notice, which is a misdemeanor of one year, related the a retail fraud at Walmart;
•Habitual offender — fourth offense notice;
Howard has 19 criminal convictions with 14 being theft-related. He remains lodged in the Mason County Jail on a $10,000 cash / surety bond, according to the press release.
BACKGROUND
On Saturday at 10:23 a.m., Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported stolen license plate complaint in the 2000 block of W. U.S. 10, the press release stated. The victim had returned from Walmart and noticed the license plate missing from their vehicle.
A deputy, following up on the stolen plate complaint, responded to Walmart, in the 4800 block of W. US 10, to attempt to view security footage.
Footage did identify two subjects, a male and female, who were suspected of stealing numerous items from the store, according to Cole.
With Walmart personnel alerted to the theft, at 2:14 p.m. deputies were called back to Walmart, when the suspects returned to the store. A deputy immediately responded and stopped the suspect’s vehicle from attempting to leave the parking lot with the reported stolen plate affixed to the vehicle.
Deputies arrested the driver, a 43-year-old Holland man now identified as Howard, for larceny, obstructing, receiving and concealing stolen property. A 33-year-old Muskegon man, who was riding in the suspect vehicle, was arrested on a felony Sex Offender Registry warrant out of Fruitport Township Police Department, according to the press release.
The female fled from the scene but has been identified. She has yet to be arrested. The Holland man refused to identify himself, but was identified later in the day through the investigation.
Deputies recovered over 50 items of suspected stolen property; which included electronics, power tools, hand tools, fishing equipment, clothing and a second stolen vehicle registration (stolen out of Ottawa County). In addition to items from Walmart, $1,200 in recovered property was found to be missing from Lowe’s and $250 from Home Depot.
The report will be forwarded to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office for review and possible additional charges, Cole stated in the press release.