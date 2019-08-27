Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * HIGH WAVE ACTION, STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * STRONG STRUCTURAL AND LONGSHORE CURRENTS EXPECTED, AS WELL AS RIP CURRENTS * LOCATION...ALL BEACHES FROM HOLLAND TO MANISTEE. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS... WINDS WILL TURN MORE SOUTHERLY FOR A TIME THIS AFTERNOON, BUT THEN SHIFT WESTERLY AGAIN THIS EVENING AND INCREASE. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL OCCUR ON WEDNESDAY, REACHING 30 MPH. WAVES OF 3 TO 5 FEET TODAY WILL INCREASE TO 5 TO 8 FEET FOR WEDNESDAY WHEN LAKESHORE FLOODING AND BEACH EROSION WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. HIGH WINDS AND WAVES ARE ALSO POSSIBLE ON THURSDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AVOID SWIMMING AT LAKE MICHIGAN BEACHES OR WALKING OUT ON PIERS THE NEXT FEW DAYS! PIERS WILL BE HEAVILY SWAMPED BY WAVES. &&