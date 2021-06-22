With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, and firework vendors selling in town, people are eager to start celebrating.
However, revelers should still be safe and mindful of others when they celebrate, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
“We want everybody to enjoy the holiday, we want people to enjoy the liberties we’ve been given, but with that comes responsibility,” Cole said.
A few years ago the State of Michigan established new rules for fireworks, and various municipalities adopted those rules in 2019.
Cole said Michigan law states that firework use must be allowed from June 29 to on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Firework tents and retail stores, such as Walmart, are expected to sell only legal fireworks to customers.
Cole said people need to act responsibly while setting off fireworks.
“Anything that explodes or goes in the air, people want to use extra caution around because those have the greatest probability of causing serious injuries to hands and faces,” he said.
Violations for using fireworks outside the established hours could be accompanied by a $1,000 civil infraction.
Cole said people need to keep an eye on children and pets when setting off fireworks. Another safety tip he gave was to stay sober around fireworks. People also need to be mindful of where they are letting off fireworks, especially if they are in a residential area.
“We all want to be courteous neighbors and we don’t want our fireworks coming down on neighbors houses or yards and potentially creating a hazard for those living around us,” Cole said.
This has been a dry summer, so Cole mentioned to be mindful of the daily forecast when letting off fireworks. Although rain helps somewhat, people need to consider wind patterns as well. Cole said to follow the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids as they have an active Facebook page and website.
“Be aware of the weather and the wind conditions and just apply common sense,” he said.
One of the firework tents in Ludington is located in the Meijer parking lot. The tent is operated by members of the Apostolic Christian Tabernacle. The church uses the funds generated from the firework tents to send its children to camp, and to fund retreats and Bible school. The church has done this fundraiser for 10 years. Deb Johnson, a member of the church, has cashiered at the tent for two years. She said she’s seen a lot of returning customers as well as new ones.
“The tent has been doing very well,” she said. “My first day cashiering I sold almost $1,900 of stuff to one customer.”
Johnson said one of the more popular items this year is a firework called The Phoenix Flyer. Once lit, the firework will fan out like a peacock. Other popular items include sparklers and aerial canisters. The church will open another tent in the Walmart parking lot on Wednesday.
“We’re hoping to get another shipment before the end of the month,” Johnson said. “We might be sold out … even before the fourth.”
Cole encourages the community to enjoy the upcoming holiday, but to also practice safety and use caution. He said it’s also important to remember to keep an eye on children and to stay sober when lighting fireworks.