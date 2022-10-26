The woman killed in the fatal car crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 10 near Watson's Car Dealership has been identified as 70-year-old Kathy Ann Owens of Shelby, according to a press release Wednesday from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Owens was pronounced dead after her 2013 Ford Fusion was hit by a 2012 Chevy Silverado while Owens was traveling eastbound on U.S. 10 and attempting to make a left turn into Watson's.
The driver of the Silverado, 29-year-old Zachary Scott Martinsen of Ludington, had minor injuries, but refused treatment by Life EMS, Mason County Sheriff's Office Deputy Levi Wolthuis told the Daily News Tuesday.
The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Responders were dispatched to the scene at 7:56 a.m., according to Wolthuis, who supervised the response.
After the initial t-bone crash, Owens' vehicle left the roadway and went into the parking lot at Watson's. Traffic was restricted for much of the morning on Tuesday as the crash was investigated.
Cole's release stated that drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a factor, though the incident remains under investigation.