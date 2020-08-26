A Mason County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was involved in a vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:36 p.m., according to a press release from Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole stated a marked patrol unit was stopped in the left turn lane of eastbound U.S. 10 at Brye Road waiting on a red light, when deputies inside witnessed a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria westbound on U.S. 10 run the red light and collide with a 2007 Chrysler 300, which was pulling off a Brye Road on to U.S. 10, with a green light.
Following the initial collision the Ford stuck the patrol car head-on.
The driver of the 2006 Ford, a 56-year-old Scottville woman, received minor injuries.
The driver of the Chrysler, a 30-year-old Manistee woman, and her 27-year-old passenger, also from Manistee, also had minor injuries.
Nobody from either vehicle was transported to the hospital. Both vehicles in the initial collision were extensively damaged, and the patrol car sustained minor damage.
The two Mason County Sheriff's Office deputies — 25-year-old Austin Mendez, who was driving, and 43-year-old Sgt. Mike Hanson — were uninjured.
All individuals were wearing safety belts and the driver of the Ford was cited for disregarding a red light.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post, the Pere Marquette Fire Department and Life EMS all responded to the scene.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff's office, according to the release.