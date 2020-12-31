AMBER TOWNSHIP — Two Ludington people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 west of Dennis Road in Amber Township.
A 23-year-old Ludington man and his passenger, a 22-year-old Ludington woman, were transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS with non-life threatening injuries according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies state the accident occurred when the vehicle the Ludington man was operating was out of control and spun into oncoming traffic, colliding with a vehicle being driven by a 38-year-old Branch man. He was not injured.
Deputies responded to a second two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Sherman Township.
A 60-year-old Fountain man received minor injuries in a crash at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday on Fountain Road east of Darr Road when he attempted to pass a second vehicle when he lost control of his car, struck the second car, then left the road and rolled over.
The second driver was not injured. The Fountain man did not seek medical treatment for his injuries.