The crew of Shinin’ Times took home the $3,000 top prize in the Ruboy Thursday fishing tournament in Ludington.
The weather was beautiful for the one-day leg of the tournament, and Captain Jason Pranger from Grand Haven was nothing but grateful to win the event.
“It’s always been kind of a thing with the Grand Haven boats,” Pranger said. “We want to come up here and win the Ruboy against the Ludington guys, and now I’ve done it twice.”
Pranger was part of the Early Bird crew that won the event back in 2012.
“We had a great event this year,” said Shane Ruboyianes, the son of Capt. Pete Ruboyianes who the tournament is named after.
Seventh-two boats competed in the annual event which takes place on Thursday during the week of the Ludington Offshore Classic.
“It was really tough fishing this year,” Ruboyianes said. “Those conditions really brought out the spirit of the event.”
Ruboyianes said organizers just so happy to be able to continue his father’s legacy on this day each year with his friends and colleagues.
Shinin’ Times finished fourth overall in the Big Boys tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday, just one spot out of a prize money finish. With a lot of the big, quality fish already caught, Pranger and his crew had to change their approach.
“We know that there’s not a lot of fish around, but the fish that are around are quality,” said Pranger. “Time fishing matters, so we didn’t make a very long run. We ran a little bit north, set up and fished all day.”
The crew caught five total fish on the day, including three king salmon over 20 pounds. Ultimately, they finished with 81.7 points, a narrow margin of victory over second place finishing Tail Chaser (80.85 points). Fin Scout finished third with 74 points.
The Ludington Offshore Classic continues today with the ladies pro/am and the youth tournament. Saturday kicks off the first day of the mens pro/am which will conclude on Sunday.