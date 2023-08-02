MANISTEE — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report of the ship Manitowoc leaking diesel Wednesday evening fuel just off shore from the Fifth Avenue Beach in Manistee.
According to a post on Twitter from the USCG Great Lakes, crews from Manistee and Grand Haven are responding to the scene as well as a helicopter from Waukegan, Illinois. The Manitowoc is anchored near Manistee.
The Coast Guard stated that an absorbent boom was deployed to contain the fuel in the area. The damaged fuel tank was partially plugged to slow down the leaking fuel. A commercial salvage company was on its way to the site, the Coast Guard stated on Twitter Wednesday evening.
The Coast Guard asked the public from stay off of the Fifth Avenue Beach in Manistee because the wind conditions at that time were expected to take the spilled fuel to shore.
The Manitowoc is a 630-foot ship that is owned by Traverse City-based Grand River Navigation, a subsidiary of Rand Logistics of Williamsville, New York. It carries grain, iron ore, aggregates, salt and other bulk commodities, according to an information sheet on Rand’s website.
The ship carries coal into Manistee several times each shipping season. It weighed anchor from T.E.S. Manistee at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday after delivering a load of coal, and passed slowly through the downtown area via the Manistee River and channel at about 1:30 p.m., before heading out to Lake Michigan where the leak was discovered.
After dropping anchor again for safety and precautionary reasons less than 2 miles from the Firth Avenue Beach, the ship sat idle facing south toward the Manistee Lighthouse it had passed only a few hours earlier. Less than two dozen people were on the beach at 7 p.m., laying in the sun and swimming, and unaware of the problems the ship was experiencing.