When conditions are favorable, certain relics of a bygone era emerge from the sand.
Several locals walking on the beach spotted the fragment of a shipwreck near Ludington State Park on last Friday. They promptly called the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association, according to Valerie van Heest, a board director of the MSRA.
The MSRA is a non-profit organization that researches, explores, documents and interprets shipwrecks in Michigan.
Van Heest contacted the Mason County Historical Society which operates the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum. The museum manager, Eric Harmsen, went out the next morning to record the discovery.
He found a hull fragment with 15 double frames, also called ribs, and planking on both sides.
