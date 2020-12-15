Shop with a Cop is a holiday tradition for local law enforcement and COVID-19 wasn’t about to get in the way of the giving.
If anything, the program received an even bigger response from the community, according to Ludington Police Officer Chad Skiba.
With the assistance of school counselors, children are selected each year from Mason County schools to pair up with local law enforcement and shop for Christmas items for themselves and their families.
The event is run by volunteers and made possible through community donations and fundraisers like the pie auction hosted by the police department.
“It’s fun to do it,” said Skiba, who has organized the event for the past seven years. “It runs like a greased wheel at this point. The school counselors do a lot of the work behind the scenes.”
He said there was no hesitation on the program’s part to have it this year. In fact, the pandemic prompted more people to reach out and offer to help.
“Everyone was in full support of doing this,” Skiba said.
From the outside, the first night of the event on Monday might have seemed like a scaled-down affair, but the impact was as significant as ever.
The increase in funds meant more children could be involved. Between Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Hero — when children will shop with emergency responders later this week — there will be 85 child participants this year compared to 70 last year.
To mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19, the shopping excursion went a little different.
The public safety officers waited at the Walmart doors Monday evening as the kids arrived in waves at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., ready with their checklists. They grabbed a shopping cart, paired up and were on their way.
Volunteers from the Ludington Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Scottville Police Department and Michigan State Police were scheduled to shop on Monday and Tuesday at Walmart.
The Shop with a Hero takes place at Meijer on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and Thursday, Dec. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Seth Pranger said this was his second year.
“It’s special for me to do it. I watch him pick out presents for his brothers and sisters and see that it’s better to give than to receive. I get to foster that in our community,” he said.
Each year, sign-up sheets are put out at the stations.
“I got lucky and got a spot,” Pranger said.
The cops walked the aisles with the kids, checking items off the lists and listening as they chatted excitedly about each present.
Walmart employees checked them out at the garden center and volunteers provided additional bags with subs from Shop-N-Save and calendars from Todd & Brad Reed. Needlefast Evergreens in Ludington donated Christmas trees if the families wanted them.
Corinne Hernandez said she’s checked out the kids for Shop with a Cop for the past four years.
“I love it. It’s fun. I get to see the kids’ facial expressions. They get excited about what they got their families. And the fact they get to shop with an officer is so cool,” she said.
The kids were given tape and told to select rolls of wrapping paper. Because of the pandemic, there was no wrapping station like in years past.
“Normally we would have all 40 kids here at the same time and have the wrapping at the check out,” Skiba said.
The families will receive Christmas meals at a later date.
With the pandemic still hanging like a dark cloud, it’s been a difficult time for families to manage purchasing present for Christmas in addition to fixed expenses.
Cassie Seymour, aunt to a participating child, said members of the family were laid off during recent months.
“He got the letter saying he was a part of it and was so excited,” she said. “He said he would get to buy presents for his siblings. He felt big and grown up that he got to do that.”
Two children were unable to come on Monday due to close contact exposure, but Skiba said something would be worked out with the families so they could still receive the gifts.