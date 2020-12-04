The annual Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Hero will once again pair children with police officers and emergency personnel to shop for gifts for the kids and their families at both Meijer and Walmart.
“We are moving ahead with Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Hero, but it will be different than in years past because of COVID-19,” said Chad Skiba, Ludington Police Officer and event organizer for the past five years.
Shop with a Cop dates are Monday, Dec 14 and Tuesday, Dec 15., at Walmart from 5 to 7 p.m.
“The kids and the officers will come in waves,” Skiba said. “I will have five kids come at 5 p.m. Monday, five kids come at 6 p.m., and five kids come at 7 p.m. That will be repeated on Tuesday Dec. 15 as well., so Walmart will have 30 kids come through their doors.”
Skiba believes there will be more than that but 30 is the solid number as of now.
The Shop with a Hero program will take place at Meijer on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and Thursday, Dec. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“It will be the same set-up the kids will come in waves,” he said.
Skiba said the total for both the Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Hero will be 60 kids but he feels it is a safe bet to figure they will be at 70 to 75 kids by next week.
One other change this year, according to Skiba, is there will be no gift wrapping on site.
“Normally, volunteers would provide the gift wrapping, but because of the pandemic, we cannot provide that service. The kids will all leave with wrapping paper and tape,” he said, “Also, no food will given away during the event this year. But the kids will be sent home with a sub sandwich and chips that is provided by Jimmy John’s.”
Skiba said that all families involved in the program this year will be provided a meal provided by Meijer. That meal will include a spiral ham, potatoes, vegetables, gravy and rolls.
“The meal will be dropped off to families by law enforcement a few days before Christmas,” he said. “We shop the one week, and the next the meals get delivered.”
Skiba said the program is 100 percent funded by the community and if there are no funds there is not a program. The funding largely comes from a pie auction hosted by the police department.
“The pie auction was extremely successful this year,” Skiba said. “We had 45 pies or items that we raffled off, along with cash donations, for a total of $6,919.”
Skiba wanted to point out that both Walmart and Meijer are strong supporters of the Shop with a Cop/Hero programs.
“Sometimes, I do not think people realize what they give to the program,” he said. “They help run these programs while we are there. They also give a lot during these programs and are easy to work with.”
Skiba a lot of times while the shopping is happening, whether at Walmart of Meijer, people will track him down to make donations so that the kids can some extra money to shop with.
“So many times kids need to be urged to spend their money because they do not know how to do that,” said Laura Powers, a counselor at Ludington High School who heads up the Shop with an Oriole program and others at the school. “It is not even just about Christmas. It is about hope, it’s about giving these kids an opportunity to see that there is great care from relative strangers.”
“I think one of the biggest things for us (police and emergency personnel) is the rapport building that takes place during these programs,” Skiba said. “It gives families a chance to see officers in a different light and that pays off down the road, they do not hesitate to ask for help.”
Skiba said he has seen people who needed to use the program for one reason or another come up to him later and thank him.
Skiba said there are surrounding counties that are not doing Shop with a Cop this year because of COVID. That isn’t happening here. Instead, the community continues to support anything the program needs.
“We stared talking about Shop with a Cop on Nov. 1, and I have not had one person question anything we are doing during the pandemic. Instead, they are asking what can I do, how can I help,” he said, “More people stepping forward to help with this program this year.”
Donations can still be made for Shop with a Cop/Hero program at Ludington City Hall, according to Skiba.