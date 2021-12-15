AMBER TWP. — Jasmine Wilson, 12, got to shop with two of her heroes Wednesday night at the Shop With A Hero as the program kicked off at the Ludington Meijer store.
Jasmine was paired up with Ludington Fire Department’s Lt. Bruce Pelletier and firefighter Austin Billings as she cruised the aisles of the retail store looking for presents for her family. Little sister Riley Wright, 7, came along, too, to help big sis make her choices.
For Billings, who recently joined the fire department, it was his first experience helping with the program. He said he enjoyed the experience. Pelletier has worked the event for several years and said he loves doing it.
In addition to picking out gifts for their family, the girls also each were able to pick out a gift for themselves.
Jasmine chose an Elsa doll from the movie “Frozen” while Riley chose a giant pink, stuffed unicorn.
In addition, the Meijer store let the children pick out two rolls of wrapping paper and gave each child a roll of Scotch tape and a goodie bag.
The Ludington Police Department’s Shop With A Cop/Shop With A Hero program provided a sandwich from Jimmy John’s for each child.