AMBER TWP. — Some of the kids knew exactly what they wanted while others needed a little encouragement, but the firefighters, coast guard, military and emergency medical service personnel were there to help.
For the third annual Shop with a Hero, more than 40 kids were able to select gifts from the shelves of Meijer on Wednesday and Thursday.
Six-year-old Gabriel Clark was one of the ones who knew exactly what was on his list and quickly grabbed items for his siblings and parents Thursday evening. In his cart were a Nerf gun, baby dolls and more.
The children, selected from Mason County schools, shop for themselves and their families in the company of local public safety and law enforcement officers during the Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Hero programs each year. The Shop with a Cop event took place over two days earlier in the week.
Trista Counterman, whose son Bradley was participating for his second year, said she appreciated the program.
“I love the program and what it does for the kids,” she said. “With COVID-19, things have been hard and then this pops up... it was a life-saver. It saved Christmas. Times are hard, and it’s a scary world out there.”
Bradley was especially excited to do his shopping with a firefighter. He was paired with Christopher Kalisch from the Fountain Fire Department.
“Whenever he sees a fireman, his eyes go wide,” Trista said.
The program received enough donations to invite 85 kids total this year.
Shop with a Hero and Shop with a Cop are supported by Meijer, Walmart, local businesses and individual donations. The Ludington Police Department also hosts a pie auction that raises funds for the program.
Ludington Officer Chad Skiba, who organizes the event each year, said though the process of shopping was different due to COVID-19 precautions, it all went very smooth.
“We are used to doing two days (for Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Hero) and thought four days might be tricky, but it went fine,” he said.
Riverton Firefighter Jim Fuller shopped with two different kids on Thursday. It was his first year volunteering, and he said it was tiring because the kids were so energetic.
“But I’d do it again,” he said. “It’s an awesome program.”