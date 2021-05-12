Shoreline Media readers will have a new voice in their papers this summer with this week’s addition of intern McKenna Golat.
Golat will split her time between the Ludington Daily News, Oceana’s Herald Journal and the White Lake Beacon.
Golat is from Manistique, an Upper Peninsula town she said is similar to Ludington.
“It’s a pretty small town off of Lake Michigan,” she said. “It’s pretty quiet from fall to spring, and then it swells with tourists in the summer.”
Golat arrived in Ludington on Saturday, May 8. Though she’s still getting settled in, she’s excited to get to know the city.
“The town is beautiful and I can’t wait to explore the area,” she said.
Daily News Managing Editor David Bossick said he sees a bright summer ahead for Golat.
“I think McKenna will do really well here,” Bossick said. “She’s learned quite a bit already in the very short time she’s been here, and I look forward to seeing how much she grows as a reporter and more over the course of the summer.”
In Manistique, Golat worked in the office of a local campground. These days she’s attending Central Michigan University, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in German. She will graduate next year.
Golat’s journalism experience consists of her work in the last year with Central Michigan Life, CMU’s student newspaper. In the pages of C.M. Life, she wrote about students and university news. When she’s back in Mount Pleasant, she hopes to branch into city news.
While in Ludington, Golat hopes to get some familiarity with travel journalism by writing about tourism and seasonal events. She said exposure to new things and experiences — like a flight simulator she wrote about on CMU’s campus — is what drives her interest in journalism.
“Reporting lets me meet new people and go to new places,” she said.
When Golat isn’t reporting, she can sometimes be found hiking or kayaking. She hasn’t been able to do much of the latter lately, so she hopes to rent one here when the weather is warmer.
Lately, she’s also been teaching herself to sew.