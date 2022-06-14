The Ludington City Council voted to press on with two major improvement projects despite money trouble at its meeting Monday.
Councilors unanimously gave the go-ahead to replace the Cartier Park bathhouses and Municipal Marina floating docks, even though both projects are facing financial hurdles.
City staff are now tasked with figuring out how to shake loose more than $700,000 to bridge funding gaps in both projects. Options are planned to be presented at the next City Council meeting on June 27.
The city is short about $400,000 for the two bathhouses, despite a recent grant award and years of saving. Estimated costs have ballooned 34% since March 2021, putting the price to replace both facilities at over $1.1 million.
A Michigan DNR grant has also come in for the marina’s next dock replacement, but the marina has to match the $390,000 grant with its own funds.
Trouble is, the marina’s cash balance is already underwater by nearly $26,000.
“It’s early in the season. We had a lot of expenditures with not many boats in the water, so that’s not unexpected,” City Manager Mitch said. “But the issue is still going to be, at the end of the year, we’re going to be very close to zero.”
Part of the reason for the dwindling fund is the DNR didn’t match as much money for two previous dock replacements, according to Foster. The marina had to use more of its own funds for those, leaving it cash-strapped now that more DNR money is on the table.
Grant agreements haven’t been signed in either case, and the council’s actions Monday didn’t commit any money to the projects. Foster said he’d have funding options for both projects available at the next meeting.
At Cartier Park, more than just bathhouses are at stake, according to Park Manager Russ Soper.
He said he plans to use the upgraded bathhouses as “leverage for getting more power” from Consumers Energy at the north end of the park. That could allow about 20 more RVs to park there with more powerful 50-amp connections, Soper said.
And at the Municipal Marina, the cost of delaying the work probably isn’t zero, Foster said.
“If we stop, will the DNR fund a grant five years from now?” he said. “Or, very similar to the Cartier Park conversation, where will costs go in five years? Things are not getting cheaper. I’ll just leave it at that.”
As for getting the money, one potential option for the marina docks is a loan from Harbor View Marina, which is also run by the city. Harbor View’s cash balance is $592,735.10, according to a document in the council’s agenda packet.
Councilor Kathy Winczewski, who is on the finance committee, said a similar loan for Cartier Park would be paid back by the park’s profits.
The marina and the park are both considered “enterprise funds,” which are supposed to fund themselves. Soper saved over $400,000 for the bathhouses, and the marina saved for “probably 10 to 12 years” for the new docks.
Still, Winczewski advocated for more intentional savings plans in city departments, saying “everything in the city should have an asset management plan.”
Officials have said the Cartier Park bathhouses need to be replaced because they are too small for disabled people to use. Also, parts need to be replaced under the floors, which would be a major expense.
The six docks at the Municipal Marina are about 25 to 30 years old, which is beyond their useful life, Foster said, adding that the ones replacing them have useful lives of about 30 years.
The F dock is being replaced now, and the C dock was replaced in 2020. E dock is next up — that’s the one the city is short funds for.