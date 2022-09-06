Eleven plays in one evening?
It might sound like a daunting prospect, but when the plays range from one to 10 minutes in length — and when two stage veterans are at the helm — it’s a unique way to showcase all genres of theater at a rapid clip.
“An Evening of New Short Plays,” featuring staged readings of works by playwrights Rick Plummer and Maripat Allen, is coming to the Ludington Area Center for the Arts this weekend, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The festival will then move to Manistee, with performances starting at the same time on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.
The showcase is directed by Plummer, who told the Daily News actors will take the stage with scripts in hand and “invite the audience into the world” of a selection of plays that runs the gamut from “drama to comedy and everything in between.”
“An Evening of New Short Plays” is a project that’s been in the works for some time. Plummer said he and Allen initially planned on putting the show together just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. There was another delay when they mistakenly thought the pandemic had run its course.
“It’s been a year-and-a-half in the making,” Plummer said, adding that he’s thrilled to see the festival finally come to fruition.
“We approached both the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, and, to our delight, they both were eager to host the festival,” he said.
Plummer said he’s been “enamored” of the short-play format for decades, dating back to the 40 years he spent teaching theater at the college level.
“I’ve always been a fan of the short-play form because it forces actors, directors and playwrights to get right to it,” he said. “Everything that you do in a two-act play, you have to do in a page.
“It’s an economy of words, like writing a short story vs. writing a novel — there are different conventions at work. There’s still character development, there’s still background to provide for the audience so they know what the inciting incident is that snowballs into the conflict, but you have to get to it real fast. … It forces you to be on your A-game.”
For audiences, it’s like the theater equivalent of eating tapas, Plummer said.
“You go and get different dishes with different tastes and different spices, so an audience gets a whole panoply of different tastes in the evening,” he said. “You get to pick and choose. You get a little bit of this and a little bit of that, like … a sampling.”
Plummer said the plays range from “serious” to “downright farcical.”
“There are three monologues. There are funny plays and serious plays all rolled up together in this play festival,” he said.
One play, “Monster’s Art,” tackles the separation of art from artist as a painting by Adolf Hitler is uncovered 70 years after World War II.
In another, titled “Preparing to Cross,” a woman and her husband face mortality as the woman packs a casket for a trip across the River Styx.
“Aussie Hilltop” takes audiences back to the dawn of life on Earth, with microbial characters contemplating their future while watching the sunset.
The festival offers a “well-balanced” mix of plays penned by Plummer and by Allen, Plummer said, adding that the showcase features something for everyone.
“It’s just going be a great evening, and people are going to have a lot of fun,” Plummer said.
He thanked LACA and the Ramsdell for hosting the festival.
“The arts centers do such a tremendous job of providing area residents an opportunity not only to create art but to consume art, from the visual arts to the performing arts — music, theater, dance, it’s all available,” he said. “The arts are the lifeblood of any community.”
Tickets for the LACA performances are $15 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com. For more information, visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org, call (231) 845-2787, or visit LACA at 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington.
Tickets for the Ramsdell dates, at $15 per person or $10 for those 17 and younger, can be purchased at www.ramsdelltheatre.org or by calling (231) 398-9770.